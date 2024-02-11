Polo & Joshua Saadi Of Polospreadslove Bring Essentials To MOMMAS House, Supporting Young Mothers & Babies In NY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Monday March 4th, Joshua Saadi and his furry friend Polo will visit MOMMAS House in Levittown, Long Island, NY, bringing a bounty of essentials for the growing families in need. As part of their collaboration, Polo and Josh are committed to supporting young mothers and babies, alleviating financial burdens, and shining a light on the challenges faced by families in the community.

In a state where raising a child can cost upwards of $26,000 per year, according to recent estimates, MOMMAS House stands as a beacon of relief for young families. By offering transitional housing for up to 2 years, MOMMAS House not only provides a safe haven but also alleviates the initial financial shock for young mothers striving to build a better future for themselves and their children.

"Babies born into poverty are at great risk of becoming victims of food insecurity, abuse, neglect, and future homelessness," acknowledges Joshua Saadi. "But Polo and I are shining a light on this issue and bringing practical help to the women in need."

As part of their visit to MOMMAS House, the love spreading team will be bringing food, clothing, and essential baby supplies such as diapers and wipes. These tangible contributions aim to ease the burden on young mothers and ensure that their babies have the necessary resources for healthy development. Every donated item comes directly from the proceeds of PoloSpreadsLove . Customers who purchase a colorful tee with the simple mantra“Spread Love”, lend a helping hand to a tiny baby in need.

"We believe investing in these young mothers is an investment in the future of our communities," states MOMMAS House. This sentiment resonates deeply with Polo and Josh who recognize the profound impact that stability and support can have on the lives of young families.

Their visit to MOMMAS House symbolizes their commitment to empowering young mothers and babies, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. By extending a helping hand and spreading love, Polo and Josh aim to uplift spirits and inspire positive change within the community.

"We are honored to stand alongside MOMMAS House in their mission to create brighter futures for young mothers and their babies," says Joshua Saadi. "Every child deserves a chance to flourish, and every mother deserves the support and encouragement to reach her full potential. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of these families."

