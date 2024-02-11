Missing Girl Recovered After Mother Complains On UP's 'Jansunwai' Portal

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 12 (IANS) The Lucknow police recovered a minor girl, who had gone missing last week, after the girl's mother posted her complaint on Uttar Pradesh Jansunwai portal that addresses people's grievances, a police official said.
The girl from a village under Nagram police station area on the outskirts of the state capital, who had come to her maternal grandparents' home, suddenly disappeared with some jewellery and money.
Her mother, a widow, dialled 'UP 112' and expressed her suspicion about the involvement of a youth in the disappearance of her daughter. After failing to trace the girl, the police team advised the woman to lodge a complaint with the police station concerned.
The woman accused the policemen of Hulas Kheda police outpost of pressurising her to compromise with the accused in the case. She then lodged a complaint about the matter on the Chief Minister's public hearing portal on February 8.
Meanwhile, officials took cognisance and ordered action after a message about the incident went viral on social media. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR against the accused youth and his mother.
The girl was recovered and later sent for a medical examination, said Inspector Alok Rai of Nagram police station.
