Polaroid Therapeutics Completes Pre-Clinical Milestones In The Development Of Superior Antimicrobial Technology For Acute And Chronic Wounds

Its proprietary innovative polymer technology reduces bacterial bioburden without triggering antimicrobial resistance, one of the top global public health threats

The Advanced Wound Dressing (AWD) market is valued at 4.5 billion USD and is witnessing increasing demand and technological advancements The company is looking to expand development and commercial collaborations with industry leaders

BERN Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaroid Therapeutics , a Swiss-based biotech start-up, is developing advanced antimicrobial therapies to enhance patient outcomes worldwide. Today, the company is pleased to announce the achievement of significant pre-clinical milestones in developing its innovative medical device.

Illustration of Polaroid Therapeutics' antimicrobial polymer. (PRNewsfoto/Polaroid Therapuetics')

Polaroid Therapeutics is creating a pioneering antimicrobial polymer technology. These safe and highly potent polymers disrupt bacterial cells in a unique mechanism of action. They have an immediate and long-lasting activity without causing antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Today, the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials are the main drivers of AMR.

When antibiotics and antimicrobial agents are used excessively or inappropriately, bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites can adapt to them, making these treatments less effective over time. According to the World Health Organization, AMR is one of the top global public health and development threats. It is estimated that bacterial AMR was directly responsible for 1.27

million global deaths in 2019 and contributed to 4.95

million deaths. [1]

Originating from Polaroid, the brand that pioneered the chemistry behind analog instant photography, Polaroid Therapeutics' mission is to create a more human and meaningful world through cutting-edge technology and research. The company is looking to expand collaborations with industry leaders in advanced wound care, develop superior healthcare products, and champion a patient-centric care system that sets new standards in medical treatment and patient experience.

Globally, 1-2% of the population suffers from chronic wound complications each year.[2] This number of affected patients will increase as global populations continue to age. As we recognize the growing need for chronic wound management, there is a significant opportunity to advance healthcare practices. By prioritizing effective treatment strategies for chronic wounds, we can enhance patient care and optimize healthcare resources. This proactive approach is not just about improving patient outcomes; it also represents a step towards a more efficient and sustainable healthcare system globally.

The global Advanced Wound Dressing (AWD) market was valued at 4.5 billion (USD) in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030, with antimicrobial products representing a quarter of the total AWD market. The market is witnessing increasing demand driven by technological advancements, surgical procedures, and the rising prevalence of chronic wounds. This presents an opportunity for Polaroid Therapeutics and its partners to capitalize on superior product development and an unwavering focus on improving patient outcomes. As the market continues to evolve, opportunities for innovation and collaboration are ripe, positioning the industry – and thought leaders like Polaroid Therapeutics – for sustained growth and advancement.

Ran Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Polaroid Therapeutics said, "We are operating in an incredibly complex space. Globally, the medical needs remain unmet, meaning patients are at risk of severe long-term complications. At Polaroid Therapeutics, we aim to change this. Our technologies will benefit both patients and the wider care ecosystem and, in turn, reposition chronic wound care as not simply the management of, but effective solution. People are suffering and we believe we can alleviate this on a global scale."

About Polaroid Therapeutics:

Polaroid Therapeutics is a Swiss-based biotech start-up in the development of innovative antimicrobial technology. Incubated and spun off by Polaroid, the brand that pioneered the chemistry behind analogue instant photography. Polaroid Therapeutics' mission is to bring to life the best of Polaroid's vision of creating a more human and meaningful world through cutting-edge technology and research.

Founded in 2022, Polaroid Therapeutics is developing antimicrobial therapies based on proprietary antibacterial technology to prevent and inhibit infections in multiple indications, such as acute and chronic wounds. This unique technology is a breakthrough solution that does not create antimicrobial resistance (AMR) - regarded as the most prominent global threat to health.

