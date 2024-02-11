Australia's Best Locally Produced Pro-Wrestling Talent To Perfom One Of A Kind Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image of EPW Perth wrestlers

On Friday, February 23rd, the best home grown pro wrestling talent from around Australia will be at Willetton Stadium.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When: Friday 23rd February 2024Where: Willetton Stadium, 58 Burrendah Boulevard, Willetton, WAWhat: Explosive Pro Wrestling Presents EPW : Australian SuperShowTime: Doors Open 6pm,Event Starts 7pmExplosive Pro Wrestling presents EPW: Australian SuperShow. This professional wrestling extravaganza promises to deliver a spectacular night of entertainment featuring the very best talent from all over the country, right here in Perth!As the wrestling world prepares for the biggest weekend of pro wrestling ever seen in Perth, EPW are excited to join in on the buzz with their own locally produced show which promises to be the best independent wrestling show to ever take place within Australia. This event will deliver an action-packed night of intense, jaw dropping and incredible moments which is suitable for anyone to attend and enjoy!EPW: Australian Supershow will feature Australia's finest, with names announced as former WWE and current New Japan Pro Wrestling Superstar, 2-time GHC Tag Champion and TMDK founder, PERTH'S own Mikey Nicholls. Former IWGP Junior Heavyweight and Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Robbie Eagles. Bullet Club Member and NJPW commentator“Mr Juicy” Gino Gambino. WWE Cruiserweight Classic participant“World Beater” Damian Slater. NJPW superstar and Current Melbourne City Wrestling Heavyweight Champion“The Business” Slex. Riot City Wrestling Heavyweight & Women's Champion DELTA. Even Mix94.5's radio host Pete Curulli wants in on the action and has declared that he will be in competition! In the main event, state pride and bragging rights will be on the line when Team Western Australia, captained by EPW Champion Taylor King, takes on Team Victoria, captained by MCW Heavyweight Champion“The Business” Slex, in a State of Origin, 8-man Tag Team battle.Nearly every state and territory will be represented as well as most independent wrestling companies from across the country in an event that will showcase the very best Australian trained talent from across the nation. EPW General Manager Dale 'Devlin' Reeves commented on the upcoming show, saying“I want to use this opportunity to show international talent scouts just how good Australian pro wrestlers are. These are dedicated, world class performers and it's time to show them just how far we've come.”The previous EPW event held at Willitton Stadium was Reawakening XXII, 7 weeks ago. Current World Champion and Australian born Rhea Ripley and superstar Dominik Mysterio were secretly in attendance, showing that the eyes of pro-wrestling royalty are starting to take notice of the Australian scene.The EPW: Australian SuperShow will be taking place on the Elimination Chamber weekend, on Friday 23rd February 2024 at the Willetton Basketball Stadium. Tickets available start from as low as $27.94 for children under 16 and $37.94 for adults and are available from Passes available for the event.Enquires at: ... | 0409373937 | epwperth |

