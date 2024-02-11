EB5AN Partners With Anahita George To Bring Transparency To The Form I-829 EB-5 Application

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with immigration attorney Anahita George to bring transparency to the Form I-829 application process.



Form I-829 is an application filed at the end of the EB-5 process to remove the conditions from an EB-5 investor's conditional Green Card. The Green Card EB-5 investors obtain through Form I-526E is valid for two years and is conditioned upon the requirements of the EB-5 program being met. Form I-829 is used by EB-5 investors to show USCIS that all conditions have been met and they qualify for permanent U.S. Green Cards.



Sam Silverman, a managing partner at EB5AN, had this to say:“Compared to other aspects of the EB-5 program, Form I-829 receives little attention from EB-5 industry stakeholders. Not much is written on the subject. No example documents have previously been made available. EB5AN is proud to have partnered with Anahita George once again to bring much-needed transparency to this essential application.”



EB5AN has published a detailed article that both explains the lack of transparency and sheds new light on this application. The article provides a sample Form I-829 cover letter and offers insight into how to find a project and attorney that can be trusted with preparing and filing Form I-829. According to this article, the“free downloadable sample shows the level of detail and quality of a successful Form I-829 application. . . . By reviewing the exhibits listed in this sample, you will get a sense for the kinds of records that are needed for a successful Form I-829.”



“Most investors understand how important Form I-526E is but are less aware of the importance of Form I-829,” said Anahita George, a Partner at George and Marzialo PLLC.“Before they invest, EB-5 investors should have confidence that the project will not only create the number of jobs needed, but that all the necessary evidence will be provided on time. And they need an attorney who knows how to compile all of this evidence into a clear, comprehensive application. EB-5 investors deserve to know that their immigrant applications are in good hands.”



The article provides further details. For more information, schedule a one-on-one call with EB5AN or schedule a one-on-one call with Anahita George .



Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.



EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN's portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.

