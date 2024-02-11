Q Space Detox: A Safe Space For The LGBTQ+ Community To Recovery From Substance Use Opens In South Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Safe and Affirming Detox & Inpatient Residential Treatment Center for the LGBTQ+ Community Expands from Palm Beach County to Miami / Dade County!

- Donna WeinbergerHOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the critical need for inclusive and specialized substance use recovery services, Q Space Detox proudly announces its opening in Homestead, south of Miami in South Florida. This groundbreaking facility, an expansion from Inspire Recovery founded by Donna Weinberger in 2015 in West Palm Beach, is dedicated to providing a safe and supportive environment for individuals within the LGBTQ+ community on their journey to recovery through providing substance use detox and inpatient residential treatment.Q Space Detox recognizes the unique challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in accessing appropriate and affirming substance use treatment. Drawing upon a wealth of expertise gained from Inspire Recovery, our team is thrilled to extend its reach in the South, offering detoxification and inpatient treatment services meticulously tailored to the needs of the LGBTQ+ community.“At Q Space Detox, we understand that the journey to recovery is deeply personal, and it is essential to have a supportive environment that respects and acknowledges the diverse experiences of each individual,” said Donna Weinberger, Founder of Q Space Detox.“Our mission is to provide a safe space where members of the LGBTQ+ community can feel understood, accepted, and empowered to overcome substance use challenges while having a medical safe and comfortable detox.”Q Space Detox offers a comprehensive range of services, including medically supervised detoxification, individual and group therapy, psychiatric support, holistic therapies, and aftercare planning. The program is thoughtfully crafted to address the specific needs and experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals, ensuring an affirming approach to recovery that encompasses physical, emotional, and social well-being.The facility features a welcoming and nurturing environment conducive to healing and personal growth. Additionally, the staff at Q Space Detox are highly trained professionals with expertise in LGBTQ+ affirming care, providing compassion and support every step of the way.“At Q Space Detox, we are committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity, respect, and empowerment,” said Donna Weinberger.“We believe that every individual deserves access to high-quality substance use recovery services tailored to their unique needs, and we are honored to provide that support to the LGBTQ+ community in South Florida and beyond.”For more information about Q Space Detox and its services, please visit or contact ....About Q Space Detox:Q Space Detox is a specialized substance use detoxification and recovery facility dedicated to serving the LGBTQ+ community. Located in South Florida, Q Space Detox offers comprehensive and inclusive substance use detox and inpatient residential substance use treatment to support individuals on their journey to recovery. With a commitment to compassion, respect, and empowerment, Q Space Detox provides a safe and supportive environment where LGBTQ+ individuals can heal, grow, and thrive.Media Contact:Donna WeinbergerFounder and CEOQ Space DetoxPhone: (305) 501-1007Email: ...

