22 Instructors Announced For 2024 Consumer Product Safety Certification Program

Industry professionals, regulators, and academics to address culture/ethics, risk assessment, regulatory compliance, data management/AI, and product recalls

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A group of 22 respected industry professionals, regulators and academic leaders will be leading the 2024 Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program beginning on August 29 and 30 with a two-day on campus workshop held at Virginia Tech's Research Center in Arlington, VA.

The program features topics including culture and ethics, risk assessment and hazard analysis, regulatory compliance, product investigations, human factors, data management, and product safety recalls.

Instructors include:

Culture and Ethics Section:

Robert Adler; former Commissioner and Acting Chairman, CPSC: Ethics and Product Safety;

Steve Epner, St. Louis University MBA Instructor, and Innovator: Effective communications within and outside of the company;

Nancy M. McClellan, M.P.H., CIH, CHMM, CEO of Occupational Health Management, PLLC: Understanding culture and ethics in product safety;

Kelly Mariotti, President, Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers: The Role of Industry Associations in Product Safety.

Risk Assessment, Hazard Analysis Section:

Don Moffett, Carhartt, Professional International Trainer: Risk Assessment and Management;

Rik Khanna, CPSC: How CPSC approaches the management of risk;

Jacqueline Campbell, Voluntary Standards Coordinator, CPSC: The Role of Voluntary Standards;

George Borlase, Vice President, UL Standards and Engagement: Hazard Identification and Reduction.

Regulatory Compliance: Regional, National, and International Section:

Michelle Gillice, Partner and Mike Gentine, Counsel, Arnold-Porter, Attorneys: CPSC Relationships & Communications;

Shelia Millar, Partner, Keller and Heckman: Consumer protection regulatory agencies and the public interest;

Jonathan Judge, Partner, ArentFox Schiff Attorneys: Case Study - Preparing your organization's compliance program;

Rod Freeman (UK), Attorney, Partner, Cooley (UK): International Product Safety Regulations;

Will Troutman, Partner, Norton, Rose and Fulbright: State & Local Regulations.

Product Investigation, Data Management, and Human Factors Section:

Brandan Mueller, Partner, Husch Blackwell: Planning and Implementing Product Investigations.;

Alan Abrahams, Ph.D. Virginia Tech and David Goldberg, Ph.D., San Diego State University: Data Management and Artificial Intelligence;

Steven Hall and Jared Frantz, Applied Safety & Ergonomics: Case Study in Human Factors.

Product Recall Management Section:

Chris Harvey, Vice President, Sedgwick: Planning and Executing a Product Recall;

Michael del Negro, Peloton Interactive: Recalls done by Manufacturers;

Rebeca Sharpe, Best Buy: Recalls done by National and International Retailers.

The program concludes October 29 and 30 at Virginia Tech's Blacksburg, Virginia, campus. Candidates are given a multiple-choice examination, plus a personal essay describing their product safety careers, and submit a written and oral examination case study based on a product safety incident or opportunity. Individuals who successfully complete the product safety education course and assessment elements earn their designation as a Certified Product Safety ProfessionalTM.

The program is offered by Virginia Tech and designed and implemented by the Society of Product Safety Professionals in cooperation with ADK Information Services.

For detailed program information, click here .

Individuals wanting to apply for the program can register at this link , which will enable them to create an account for the program

