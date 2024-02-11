               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
2 Hostages Killed In Israeli Strikes On Gaza: Hamas


2/11/2024 5:30:08 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Feb 12 (IANS) Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip during the past 96 hours have killed two Israeli hostages and seriously injured eight others, said the Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, in a statement.

The conditions of the injured "are becoming more dangerous in light of the inability to provide them with appropriate treatment, and the enemy (Israel) bears full responsibility for the lives of these injured in light of the continued bombings and aggression," the statement added on Sunday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate a Hamas surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people in Israel were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

