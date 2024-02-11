SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Grifols S.A. - GRFS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Grifols S.A. (“Grifols” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GRFS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Grifols and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On January 9, 2024, hedge fund Gotham City Research issued a short report on Grifols, alleging that the Company manipulated its debt and EBITDA figures to artificially lower its leverage. The short report came several days after Grifols agreed to sell roughly 20% of its equity stake in Shanghai RAAS to Haier Group for close to $1 billion.

Following publication of the Gotham City Research report, Grifols's American depositary receipt price fell $2.43 per share, or 27.93%, to close at $8.60 per share on January 9, 2024.

