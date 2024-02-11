Olympic Qualifier: Brazil Vs. Argentina Details

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil and Argentina face off in the Men's Pre-Olympic Soccer tournament on Sunday at Brigido Iriarte Stadium in Caracas, Venezuela, at 5:30 PM.
It's a crucial match, almost like a final. Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Venezuela aim for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The top two from this round qualify.
Also, Paraguay plays Venezuela at 8:30 PM, same venue, same stakes.
Standings Before the Match
Paraguay leads with four points. Brazil has three, Argentina two, and Venezuela one. The specifics:
- Paraguay: 4 points (a win, a draw), +1 goal difference, four goals.
- Brazil: 3 points (a win, a loss), equal goals, two scored.
- Argentina: 2 points (two draws), equal goals, five scored.
- Venezuela: 1 point (a draw, a loss), -1 goal difference, three scored.
Brazil's Road to Paris
With Coach Ramon Menezes , Brazil has had ups and downs. Yet, victory over Argentina could mean Olympic qualification.
A loss removes Brazil from contention, securing Argentina's spot.
A tie ousts Argentina. Brazil's fate then hinges on Paraguay vs. Venezuela. Brazil needs Paraguayan success or a tie.
A Venezuelan win ties three teams, leading to tiebreakers.
Tiebreakers involve head-to-head results, goal difference, goals scored, and fewer cards.
Endrick is Brazil's standout. The game airs exclusively on SporTV.
Brazil might play Mycael; Khellven, Lucas Fasson, Arthur Chaves, Alexsander; Andrey Santos, Gabriel Pirani, Gabriel Pec, Maurício, John Kennedy; Endrick. Coach: Ramon Menezes.
Argentina could field Brey; García, Di Cesare, Valentini, Barco; Sforza, Fernández, Medina; Solari, Almada, Castro. Coach: Javier Mascherano.
Voices from the Teams
Endrick from Brazil aims for a win, recalling a past defeat to Argentina. Mascherano, Argentina's coach, calls it a high-stakes game, urging a positive outlook.
Referees
Cristian Garay (CHI) leads, with Miguel Rocha (CHI) and Juan Serrano (CHI) assisting. VAR is Leodán González (URU).
This showdown is more than a game. It's a decisive moment for Olympic hopes, showcasing the rivalry and aspirations of two great soccer nations.
MENAFN11022024007421016031ID1107838875
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.