Olympic Qualifier: Brazil Vs. Argentina Details

Brazil and Argentina face off in the Men's Pre-Olympic Soccer tournament on Sunday at Brigido Iriarte Stadium in Caracas, Venezuela, at 5:30 PM.



It's a crucial match, almost like a final. Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Venezuela aim for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The top two from this round qualify.



Also, Paraguay plays Venezuela at 8:30 PM, same venue, same stakes.

Standings Before the Match

Paraguay leads with four points. Brazil has three, Argentina two, and Venezuela one. The specifics:



- Paraguay: 4 points (a win, a draw), +1 goal difference, four goals.

- Brazil: 3 points (a win, a loss), equal goals, two scored.

- Argentina: 2 points (two draws), equal goals, five scored.

- Venezuela: 1 point (a draw, a loss), -1 goal difference, three scored.





Brazil's Road to Paris

With Coach Ramon Menezes , Brazil has had ups and downs. Yet, victory over Argentina could mean Olympic qualification.



A loss removes Brazil from contention, securing Argentina's spot.



A tie ousts Argentina. Brazil's fate then hinges on Paraguay vs. Venezuela. Brazil needs Paraguayan success or a tie.



A Venezuelan win ties three teams, leading to tiebreakers.



Tiebreakers involve head-to-head results, goal difference, goals scored, and fewer cards.



Endrick is Brazil's standout. The game airs exclusively on SporTV.



Brazil might play Mycael; Khellven, Lucas Fasson, Arthur Chaves, Alexsander; Andrey Santos, Gabriel Pirani, Gabriel Pec, Maurício, John Kennedy; Endrick. Coach: Ramon Menezes.



Argentina could field Brey; García, Di Cesare, Valentini, Barco; Sforza, Fernández, Medina; Solari, Almada, Castro. Coach: Javier Mascherano.

Voices from the Teams

Endrick from Brazil aims for a win, recalling a past defeat to Argentina. Mascherano, Argentina's coach, calls it a high-stakes game, urging a positive outlook.

Referees

Cristian Garay (CHI) leads, with Miguel Rocha (CHI) and Juan Serrano (CHI) assisting. VAR is Leodán González (URU).



This showdown is more than a game. It's a decisive moment for Olympic hopes, showcasing the rivalry and aspirations of two great soccer nations.

