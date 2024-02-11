Flamengo Advances In Carioca League

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flamengo secured a 3-0 victory over Volta Redonda at Maracanã Stadium, advancing in the Carioca Championship.



The match was a rescheduled third-round game.



Gabigol, Pedro, and Ayrton Lucas scored, boosting Flamengo's rank. Gabigol missed a penalty but scored on the retry. Fans praised Pedro as he left the field.



Flamengo holds second place with 15 points, just behind Fluminense at 17 points. Volta Redonda is in ninth place with eight points.



The game moved fans, who showed passion and demanded commitment. This was evident when Pedro took his penalty shot, leading to celebration chants.



Next, Flameng faces Bangu in Sergipe on Thursday, aiming higher. The game starts at 9:30 PM. Volta Redonda will play against Botafogo on Wednesday at 7 PM.







Unexpectedly, Matias Viña was dropped from Flamengo's lineup before the game, a change due to the match's delay.



Coach Tite used a mixed squad to manage the packed schedule. Starters included Gabigol and Bruno Henrique, showing the team's depth.



After receiving another yellow card, Erick Pulgar will miss the next match against Bangu.



The match showed Flamengo's first-half control, despite Volta Redonda's attempts. Luiz Araújo provided a notable assist, demonstrating his value.



In the second half, Flamengo faced more pressure but managed to extend their lead through tactical changes by Tite.



The match had pivotal moments, with Flamengo utilizing their chances to solidify their lead. The game ended 3-0, highlighting Flamengo's dominance.



This report shows the intensity of the Carioca Championship, with Flamengo pushing to lead.

Match Details:







Event: Flamengo vs. Volta Redonda, Carioca Championship 3rd Round



Date and Time: February 10, 2024, 4 PM



Venue: Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro



Officials: Felipe da Silva Gonçalves Paludo and team

Key Stats: Goals by Gabigol, Pedro, and Ayrton Lucas underline Flamengo's pursuit for the championship.

