Carnival 2024 In Rio: Street Parties Today, Sunday, February 11


2/11/2024 3:17:43 PM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Sunday, February 11, Rio de Janeiro's streets will be filled with hundreds of revelers eager to celebrate.

Highlighted street parties include "Turbilhão Carioca" in the city center and the Cordão do Boitatá parade.

Participants are advised to check the parade schedules , pick out their best costumes, stay hydrated, apply sunscreen, and secure personal belongings like IDs, cards, keys, and phones.


Today's Carnival Parties in Rio, February 11
City Center


  • Turbilhão Carioca at 12:00 PM
  • Cordão do Boitatá at 11:00 AM

Guaratiba

  • Arrastão da Barra de Guaratiba at 10:00 AM (twice)
  • Bloco da Coroinha at 2:00 PM

Ipanema

  • Children's Parade "Que Caquinha É Essa?" at 9:00 AM
  • "Que Merda é Essa?" at 1:00 PM
  • Bloco Afroreggae at 9:00 AM

Copacabana

  • Banda do Choppinho da Paula Freitas at 1:00 PM
  • Banda Clube Nobre do Bairro Peixoto at 11:00 AM

Tijuca

  • Buda da Barra at 10:00 AM

Padre Miguel

  • Vem Que Eu Te Abraço at 12:00 PM
  • Vou Te Pescar at 1:00 PM

Botafogo

  • Fanfinha – Children's Fanfarani at 9:00 AM

Flamengo

  • Divinas Tretas at 8:00 AM

Leblon

  • Bloco Areia at 7:00 AM

Other Neighborhoods

  • Various parades from 7:00 AM onwards, including "Domingo Laranjada Samba Clube," "Charanga Talismã," and performances by Anitta and Sorriso Maroto at "Carnarildy."

Refer to Rio's Carnival guid for detailed locations and times of all parades.

