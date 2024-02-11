Soybean Forecasts 2023/24 Dip In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Last week, Brazil's 2023/24 soybean crop projections fell below 150 million tons, as reported by Safras & Mercado and Conab.



The USDA's forecast now sits at 156 million tons, a conservative cut.



Safras projects a 5.5% decrease in soybean production to 149.076 million tons, down from last season's 157.83 million tons.



Adjustments reflect changes in yields across several regions attributed to recent climate challenges.



Luiz Fernando Gutierrez Roque from Safras highlighted the impact of adverse weather on crop realities, especially in areas hit by drought and heat in late 2023.



Yet, late December rains have improved conditions in the central-northern regions, potentially mitigating yield declines , especially in the Northeast.







Conab's latest survey predicts soybean production at 149.4 million tons, a 3.4% drop from the previous cycle's 154.6 million tons, adjusting down from an earlier forecast of 155.3 million tons.



The USDA's global soybean production estimate for 2023/24 is slightly reduced to 398.21 million tons.



It also raised ending stock predictions to 116 million tons, contrary to the expected 112.9 million tons.



The USDA lowered Brazil's production estimate by 1 million tons, while keeping the figures for the United States and Argentina unchanged.



Analysts anticipate final stocks to exceed market forecasts, indicating a significantly higher carryover than earlier predictions.

Background

Brazil's reduced soybean forecast concerns farmers and investors, reflecting wider agricultural issues like climate change and market shifts.



As a key global soy exporter, Brazil's production impacts international supply and prices.



These changes underscore crops' vulnerability to environmental shifts and the critical need for sustainable agriculture.



The global market's dependence on Brazil's soy highlights the importance of resilience and innovation in farming to adapt to climate challenges.



This situation will test modern agriculture's ability to navigate and overcome these obstacles.

