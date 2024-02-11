Brazil Hits 92% Renewable Energy Milestone

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On February 7, Brazil marked a landmark achievement, powering 92.4% of its electricity from renewables, as confirmed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy MME .



Minister Alexandre Silveira praised this record, especially noting the peak energy use of 101,860 megawatts.



Brazil stands as the world's fifth-largest country in terms of geographical size and population.



Consequently, its achievements have the potential to influence global dynamics significantly.



This energy primarily flowed from hydroelectric sources, with significant contributions from wind, solar, and small-scale generation.



Silveira emphasized the nation's pride in its green energy prowess, underlining ongoing efforts to ensure energy security at reasonable costs.



Notably, the Belo Monte dam in Pará contributed 10% to this record, driven by summer heat and school returns.







Brazil has broken three renewable energy records since last November, including a previous peak demand of 101,475 megawatts on November 14, amid a severe heatwave.



This progress signals Brazil's commitment to sustainable energy, showcasing a significant stride towards environmental stewardship and economic stability.

Background

This leap towards renewable energy is part of Brazil's broader environmental and economic strategy.



Brazil aims to reduce carbon emissions by focusing on renewables, aligning with global climate goals.



Historically, the country has relied heavily on hydroelectric power, leveraging its vast river systems.



The addition of wind and solar energy diversifies its energy portfolio, enhancing resilience against climate change.



The global shift towards green energy has positioned Brazil as a leader in renewable resources.

