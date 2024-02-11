Xngage Co-Sponsors Premier B2B Ecommerce Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Xngage, a digital services provider, is supporting the AD eCommerce and Marketing Summit as a gold sponsor for the 3rd year in a row.

- Joe Albrecht, CEO and Managing Partner, XngageCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xngage LLC, a digital commerce services company specializing in integrations, is proud to be a co-sponsor of the Affiliated Distributors eCommerce and Marketing Summit, a leading B2B event for manufacturers and distributors.“We are pleased to attend and sponsor this premier event for the third consecutive year,” states Joe Albrecht, CEO and Managing Partner.“It gives us the opportunity to meet valued clients and supplier partners, and help companies move into the next phase of their digital business. As more companies look to improve business processes, we want to help them navigate this new space with innovative digital solutions.”Xngage is a gold sponsor again and two of its leaders, Joe Albrecht and Kathleen Leigh Lewarchick, VP of Marketing, will share insights on“Shifting Your Organization to a Product Based Approach.” Their presentation takes place at 11:00 a.m. on February 13th, as part of the Digital Leaders track. They will demonstrate how an organization can successfully move through the stages of digital maturity with this approach. They will be joined by two Xngage clients, Adam Sheets from EECO and Pete Naleid from Mars Supply , who will share how they used this model to grow their sales and expand their businesses.Attendees are encouraged to attend the presentation or stop by booths 303/402 for a conversation about growth and Xngage services. In addition, Xngage will offer branded McIlhenney® Tabasco samples a well as Xngage branded T-shirts and chocolates to booth visitors. For those unable to attend, please contact Chris Barr at ... for more insights on accelerating digital business.Xngage, LLC is a professional services firm focusing on the B2B market with clients in electrical, industrial, manufacturing, construction and building materials, food service, healthcare, and high-tech industries. Xngage utilizes a 4-pillar digital success framework to assist their B2B clients and focuses on solutions for both seller and buyer interactions with an eye toward the“Interactions of Tomorrow” which includes voice commerce, visual commerce, and a range of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions. Clients are supported wherever they are on their digital journey by a range of experts who are committed to their success. For more information, visit .

