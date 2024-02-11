World Hope International Promotes Saintil S. To Lead In Haiti

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Kristen Wright

WASHINGTON / HAITI – World Hope International (WHI) recently promoted David-Kensley Saintil S., to oversee its efforts in Haiti , the nonprofit humanitarian organization announced.

Saintil S. will lead efforts including health care, emergency relief, education and child sponsorship (CS) in Haiti. He most recently served as the organization's child sponsorship manager for the Caribbean island nation.

“In his previous position, Kensley has demonstrated his courage in very difficult circumstances and high capacity to build and lead teams,” said John Clause, president and CEO of World Hope.“We anticipate even greater impacts in this expanded role.”

To maximize WHI's impact in Haiti, Saintil S. will lead efforts that:



Achieve international non-governmental organization (INGO) status in Haiti.

Improve communications and responsiveness.

Optimize management systems, data and compliance.

Attract funding. Support UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Saintil S. called WHI's work in Haiti“critical.”

“Our work in Haiti must be a lever for change,” Saintil S. said.“Our commitment is to the SDGs, focusing on inclusive quality education, access to potable water, protection of the most vulnerable and access to health care.”

Outlined by the UN and adopted by nearly every country, SDGs are 17 interconnected goals that act as the blueprint and measurement tool to achieve a better, more sustainable future for everyone worldwide.

Saintil S. said achieving the SDGs can restore hope in Haiti, which is experiencing the nation's worst humanitarian crisis in the country's history.

Saintil S. replaced Dan Irvine, who transitioned to national director, church engagement at WHI. Irvine's new position is based in the US.

