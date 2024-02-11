Johnson Mcnulty, PLLC Announces A New Office Location To Better Serve Family Law Clients In Fort Worth And Surrounding Communities

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Providing Family Law & Divorce Lawyer Services in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2024 / Johnson McNulty, PLLC, a leading family law firm, is delighted to announce the opening of a new office location strategically situated to cater to clients across Fort Worth, Arlington, Burleson, Keller, Southlake, Hurst Euless Bedford, and North Richland Hills. Located at 212 S. Main St., Ste 120., Fort Worth, TX 76104, it offers enhanced accessibility for individuals seeking expert legal assistance in family law matters.



Fort Worth, TX, Family Law Attorneys

Family Law Partners, Zena D. McNulty, and Jeffrey S. Johnson



The new office is centrally located and easily accessible from Interstate 30 and Interstate 35W, ensuring convenience for clients seeking representation in all aspects of family law issues. Johnson McNulty, PLLC's attorneys focus on family law matters, including divorce, child custody, visitation schedules, community property division, adoption, prenuptial, and postnuptial law matters.

"We are now better positioned to serve the diverse legal needs of families across the Fort Worth metro area," said Jeffrey S. Johnson, Partner at Johnson McNulty, PLLC. "We understand the complexities and sensitivities involved in family law cases and are committed to providing compassionate yet effective legal solutions tailored to each client's unique situation."

The experienced family lawyers at Johnson McNulty, PLLC are well-versed in handling complex, contested, and straightforward, uncontested divorces. They have a proven track record of successfully navigating the complexities of Texas family law, fighting for optimal outcomes for their clients.

In addition to divorce matters, Johnson McNulty, PLLC offers comprehensive assistance in child custody disputes, including crafting visitation schedules that prioritize the child's best interests. The firm's attorneys are experienced in negotiating various parental visitation arrangements to ensure meaningful relationships between parents and children. If you find yourself in a custody battle, call our office and schedule a free consultation with a top child custody attorney today at (817) 576-6537.

Johnson McNulty, PLLC, excels in addressing complex property division issues, including the distribution of community property, small business ownership, stock options, retirement benefits, and other assets. Their expertise extends to drafting prenuptial and postnuptial agreements to safeguard clients' interests and assets.

For individuals needing expert legal representation in family law matters, Johnson McNulty, PLLC's new office location offers a convenient and accessible resource. To schedule a consultation with a well-proven family law attorney , visit

About Johnson McNulty, PLLC:

Johnson McNulty, PLLC is a highly respected family law firm serving clients across Fort Worth and surrounding areas committed to providing personalized legal solutions in family law. The firm's experienced divorce attorneys are proven in divorce, child custody, visitation schedules, property division, adoption, prenuptial, and postnuptial law matters.

Contact:

Jeffrey S. Johnson

Partner

Johnson McNulty, PLLC

212 S. Main St., Ste 120.

Fort Worth, TX 76104

(817) 657-6537



Contact Information

Jim London

Marketing Director

[email protected]

8178456613

SOURCE: Johnson McNulty, PLLC Family Law Office

