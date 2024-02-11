Lukashenko: Belarus Aims For Strategic Partnership With Iran

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Ebrahim Raisi excellent health and happiness, and also peace, prosperity and success in building a strong state to the Iranian people.

The president expressed gratitude for the hospitality with which the Belarusian delegation was received in Iran in March 2023:“I am convinced that all the agreements reached during the visit will be effectively implemented. I take this opportunity to renew my invitation to you to visit Belarus at a convenient time to discuss new promising areas of cooperation,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.