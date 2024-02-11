Lukashenko: Belarus Aims For Strategic Partnership With Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to
President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran as the country celebrates the 45th
anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution, BelTA learned from the
press service of the Belarusian leader, Azernews
reports, citing BelTA..
“Over the past period, the Iranian people have asserted the right
to move along the independently chosen path of development,” the
message of greetings reads.
Belarus and Iran, guided by the principles of respect and mutual
understanding, systematically expand mutually beneficial
cooperation and work harmoniously in multilateral forums, the head
of state said.
“We support your country's full participation in the Shanghai
Cooperation Organization and BRICS. I expect that contacts between
Minsk and Tehran at these international platforms will also help
our efforts to establish strategic partnership,” the Belarusian
leader emphasized.
The president expressed gratitude for the hospitality with which
the Belarusian delegation was received in Iran in March 2023:“I am
convinced that all the agreements reached during the visit will be
effectively implemented. I take this opportunity to renew my
invitation to you to visit Belarus at a convenient time to discuss
new promising areas of cooperation,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.
Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Ebrahim Raisi excellent health and
happiness, and also peace, prosperity and success in building a
strong state to the Iranian people.
