China's Industrial Enterprises Register Steady Recovery In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's industrial enterprises saw steady recovery in 2023 and
their combined revenues increased for a fifth straight month,
official data showed, Azernews reports, citing
Xinhua.
Last year, revenues of major industrial firms with annual main
business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.82 million
U.S. dollars) went up 1.1 percent year on year, according to the
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the revenues of these enterprises
rose 3.2 percent year on year, while the growth rate was 2.9
percentage points faster than in the previous quarter.
The operation of industrial enterprises maintained an expansion
trend and showed strong resilience, creating favorable conditions
for the continuous recovery of their profits, said NBS statistician
Yu Weining.
In the next stage, China will expand domestic demand, stimulate
the vitality of various business entities, promote self-reliance in
high-level science and technology and accelerate the development of
a modern industrial system, as part of efforts to promote the
high-quality development of the industrial economy, Yu added.
