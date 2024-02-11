N. Korea Sets Sights On Fourth Industrial Revolution Technology

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea appears to be setting its sights on Fourth
Industrial Revolution technology, such as artificial intelligence,
in a bid to explore ways to expand its applications, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
The Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's main newspaper, reported Dec.
24 that global competition for science and technology has been
intensifying, citing efforts to apply AI to the education sector
and the increased use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality
(AR) technology.
The Korean Central Broadcasting Station, the country's state-run
radio network, said in November last year that other countries are
actively using AI to ramp up agricultural production.
Last year, Korean Central Television also aired footage
introducing a newly developed VR-based education program that
enables users to learn about North Korea's history and culture
around the third to the fourth century B.C.
North Korea's state media appears to introduce global trends of
new technologies in a bid to explore ways to expand their use in
the agricultural and education fields.
But the isolated nation also may attempt to use Fourth
Industrial Revolution technology for military purposes.
Kim Hyuk, a research fellow at the James Martin Center for
Nonproliferation Studies of the Middlebury Institute of
International Studies, said in a report that North Korean
researchers have applied AI and its sub-field machine learning (ML)
for "sensitive applications, such as wargaming and surveillance and
continued scientific collaboration with foreign scholars until
recently."
In his report carried by 38 North, a U.S. website monitoring
North Korea, Kim said, "North Korea's conceived wargaming
environment might be actual conflicts at a tactical level involving
artillery shells."
Kim said given that AI/ML technology could be transferred via
intangible means, it is important to monitor the North's activities
and implement measures to mitigate potential sanctions risks within
the academic and private sectors, if necessary.
