Russians Drop Aerial Bombs On Village In Kherson Region, Injuring Two Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two men sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of a Russian air strike on the village of Monastyrske in the Novoraisk territorial community of Kherson region.

Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav district military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, the occupiers dropped guided aerial bombs on the village of Monastyrske of the Novoraisk territorial community. As a result of this attack, two men aged 67 and 48 sustained gunshot shrapnel wounds," the post says.

It is noted that doctors provided the victims with the necessary medical assistance, their lives are not in danger.

Litvinov also said that the attack damaged vehicles, residential buildings and outbuildings of residents.

