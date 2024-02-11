Since War Began, 195 Medical Facilities Destroyed And Over 1,500 Damaged In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 1,523 medical facilities have been damaged and another 195 destroyed in Ukraine.

That's according to the Ministry of Health , Ukrinform reports.

"As of the beginning of February 2024, as a result of the full-scale war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, 1,523 medical facilities were damaged and another 195 are beyond repair," the report reads.

The Ministry of Health noted that medical facilities in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the greatest losses as a result of enemy shelling. Currently, it is impossible to obtain full information about the Luhansk region.

Additionally, since the beginning of the war, the Russian army has damaged 103 ambulances, destroyed 258 vehicles and seized 125 ambulances.

So far, 502 medical facilities have been fully restored, and another 362 have been partially rebuilt or are being restored. These are medical facilities that have suffered minor damage, such as shattered windows or damaged roofs, facades, etc.

Most of the restored medical facilities are in the Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. Reconstruction works are ongoing.

As reported earlier, two more outpatient clinics of the Primary Health Care Center of the Derhachi City Council, which had suffered significant damage as a result of massive shelling, have been restored in the Kharkiv region.

Photo: Kherson RMA, illustrative