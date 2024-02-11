Ukraine Plans To Set EW Equipment Production On Market Rails - Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine plans to set the production of electronic warfare equipment on market rails, as was the case with drones.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said this on the "Elephant" podcast on the YouTube channel "Diia," Ukrinform reports.

"We are currently working to repeat the success of drones, to open the market as much as possible, to create competition. EWs have been added to the drone regulations so that companies could have marginality, so that it could be easier to conclude contracts," Fedorov said.

He noted that Ukraine wants to launch the production of EW for entrepreneurs. According to him, the companies will compete among themselves for contracts from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Photo: Screenshot from the video on the YouTube channel "Diia"