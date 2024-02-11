Russian Army Attacks Nikopol District With Kamikaze Drones Seven Times On Feb 11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones on Sunday, February 11.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Nikopol, the Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities. Throughout the day, the enemy attacked them seven times with kamikaze drones. They also fired heavy artillery," the post said.

As a result of the shelling, three private homes and an outbuilding were damaged.

No casualties were reported.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram