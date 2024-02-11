War Update: 95 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ninety-five combat engagements between Ukraine's defense forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on Sunday, February 11, Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 1 missile strike, 79 air strikes and 52 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, due to Russian terrorist attacks, there are wounded among the civilian population. Apartment blocks, private homes and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the update said.

Ukrainian rocket forces struck an enemy troop concentration area, two command posts, an artillery piece, and two Russian ammunition depots, the General Staff said.