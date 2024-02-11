Japan To Donate Over $100M For Ukraine Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a joint conference in Tokyo, Japan will allocate 15.8 billion yen (US$106 million) in aid to support Ukraine's recovery from the effects of the war over the next seven areas.

This was reported by Kyodo News with reference to informed sources, Ukrinform saw.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine, and the head of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), Masakazu Tokura, will attend the reconstruction conference.

It is expected that the two governments will agree on Japan's participation in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and sign more than 10 cooperation memoranda, all within the framework of the Japanese-Ukrainian conference, which will be held in Tokyo on February 19.

Japan's aid will be used to provide demining equipment and temporary bridges, sources said. Japan will also allocate funds for the expansion of agriculture, improving the humanitarian situation, biotechnology and industrial improvement, information technology, as well as strengthening governance and anti-corruption measures, the sources said.

At the same time, the memoranda between Japan and Ukraine, set to be signed at the conference, will cover medical care, cyber security, and wind power projects. It is expected that an agreement on the elimination of double taxation for companies doing business in Ukraine will be signed as well.

The two governments plan to start negotiations on an investment agreement aimed at promoting the participation of Japanese companies in reconstruction projects.

It should be recalled that the leaders of Japan and Ukraine, Fumio Kishida, and Volodymyr Zelensky, in November 2023 agreed to hold a conference dedicated to the economic reconstruction of Ukraine. Tokyo will host the event on February 19.