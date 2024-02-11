               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's CEC Cancels Voting Results At Some Polling Stations - Deputy Chairman (UPDATE)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central Electoral Commission of Azerbaijan has annulled the voting results in some polling stations, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Rovzat Gasimov said today during a briefing, Trend reports.

He noted that violations were identified at several polling stations that prevented the determination of the will of voters.

"The voting results were canceled at polling station No. 38 of the Ganja-Samukh-Goranboy constituency No. 41, at polling stations No. 7 and No. 27 of the Gusar constituency No. 61, polling station No. 9 of the Salyan-Bilasuvar-Neftchala constituency No. 65, polling station No. 2 Sabirabad-Shirvan constituency No. 68, at polling stations No. 7 and No. 31 of Lankaran constituency No. 77, polling station No. 6 of Goychay-Agdash constituency No. 92, polling station No. 2 of Barda constituency No. 99, polling station No. 1 of Sheki city constituency No. 114 and polling station No. 6 Sheki rural constituency No. 115. The commissions of these polling stations were dissolved,” he noted.

