UK's King Makes His First Public Appearance Since Being Diagnosed With Cancer


2/11/2024 3:08:37 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. UK's King Charles III made his first public appearance since the monarch was diagnosed with cancer on February 5, Trend reports.

He attended the service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the grounds of the royal estate of Sandringham in Norfolk.

In footage shown on British TV channels, the 75-year-old monarch, accompanied by Queen Camilla, was seen walking towards the church, leaning lightly on an umbrella pole and waving to those who greeted him.

It is not reported what type of cancer the king was diagnosed with.

