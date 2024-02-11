UK's King Makes His First Public Appearance Since Being Diagnosed With Cancer

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. UK's King
Charles III made his first public appearance since the monarch was
diagnosed with cancer on February 5, Trend reports.
He attended the service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on
the grounds of the royal estate of Sandringham in Norfolk.
In footage shown on British TV channels, the 75-year-old
monarch, accompanied by Queen Camilla, was seen walking towards the
church, leaning lightly on an umbrella pole and waving to those who
greeted him.
It is not reported what type of cancer the king was diagnosed
with.
