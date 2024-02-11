               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

12 People Detained In Connection With Armed Incident In Istanbul


2/11/2024 3:08:36 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. In connection with an armed incident in the Kucukcekmece district of Istanbul, 12 people were detained. Work continues to arrest seven more people, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said, Trend reports.

The minister said that the investigation into this fact is ongoing.

The incident occurred on February 10 during a meeting of the candidate for the post of mayor of Istanbul from the ruling Justice and Development Party of Türkiye Aziz Yeniay with citizens. As a result of the incident, one person was injured, his condition is currently serious.

MENAFN11022024000187011040ID1107838792

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search