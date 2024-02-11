12 People Detained In Connection With Armed Incident In Istanbul

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. In connection
with an armed incident in the Kucukcekmece district of Istanbul, 12
people were detained. Work continues to arrest seven more people,
Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said, Trend reports.
The minister said that the investigation into this fact is
ongoing.
The incident occurred on February 10 during a meeting of the
candidate for the post of mayor of Istanbul from the ruling Justice
and Development Party of Türkiye Aziz Yeniay with citizens. As a
result of the incident, one person was injured, his condition is
currently serious.
MENAFN11022024000187011040ID1107838792
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.