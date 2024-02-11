Azerbaijan's CEC Presents Results Of Presidential Election To Constitutional Court

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan submitted a protocol on the
results of the presidential election held on February 7, along with
relevant documents to the Constitutional Court for approval of the
election results, Trend reports.
In accordance with Article 103 of the Constitution, the elected
president takes the oath within 3 days from the date of the
official announcement by the Constitutional Court of the results of
the presidential election.
On February 7, presidential election was held in Azerbaijan. 7
candidates competed in the election. According to the latest CEC
data, Ilham Aliyev won the election with 92.12% (4,567,458) of the
votes.
