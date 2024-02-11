Erdogan To Visit UAE, Egypt

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Turkish
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United Arab Emirates
(UAE) on February 12-13 and Egypt on February 14, Trend reports.
Erdogan will attend the World Government Summit, which will be
held in Dubai on February 13. The President of Türkiye is also
expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the
participating countries, especially UAE President Sheikh Mohamed
bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
During Erdogan's visit to Cairo, steps to be taken to develop
relations between Türkiye and Egypt and revitalize high-level
bilateral cooperation mechanisms will be discussed.
