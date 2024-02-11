Kuwait Deplores Terrorist Attack On Military Base In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Sunday strongly condemned an attack on a military base in Somalia that left a number of UAE and Bahraini soldiers either dead or injured, describing the incident as an act of "terrorism."

Kuwait stands in solidarity with Abu Dhabi and Manama in the wake of this "horrific attack," according to a foreign ministry statement, emphasizing that it was imperative to ramp up global cooperation to fight the "scourge" of terrorism.

It went on to extend its "deepest" condolences to the families of the soldiers who died after a Somali soldier opened fire at a military base in the capital Mogadishu. (end)

