Kuwait PM Condoles With UAE Pres. On Emirati Soldiers' Martyrdom

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. In the cable, His Highness the Prime Minister expressed condolences over the "terrorist" attack on a military base in Somalia that left some UAE soldiers either dead or injured. (end) aa

