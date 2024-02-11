Kuwait Amir Condoles With King Hamad Bin Issa On Bahraini Soldier Martyrdom

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to Bahrain King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifah. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed condolences over the "terrorist" attack on a military base in Somalia that left a Bahraini soldier dead. His Highness the Amir prayed for Allah Almighty to bless the victim's soul. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.