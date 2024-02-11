               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait PM Condoles With King Hamad Bin Issa On Bahraini Soldier Martyrdom


2/11/2024 3:05:07 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to Bahrain King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifah.
In the cable, His Highness the Prime Minister expressed condolences over the "terrorist" attack on a military base in Somalia that left a Bahraini soldier dead. (end)
