Speaker Al-Sadoun Condoles With Bahraini Counterparts On Solider Martyrdom

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) - Kuwait National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun sent Sunday two cables of condolences to Bahraini Shura Council President Ali Al-Saleh and Parliament Speaker Ahmad Al-Musalam. In the cable, Speaker Al-Sadoun expressed condolences over the "terrorist" attack on a military base in Somalia that left a Bahraini soldier dead. (end) ae

