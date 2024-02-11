Kuwait FM Receives Bahraini Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Sunday Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr. Abdulatif Al-Zayani and his accompanying delegation. (end)
