Egypt Warns Of Dire Repercussions To Israeli Forces' Invasion In Rafah City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Egypt warned on Sunday of the dire consequences to the invasion of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip, especially with the accumulation of more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians in a narrow geographical area.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry stressed, "Cairo's complete rejection of the statements issued by high-level officials in the Israeli government regarding Israeli forces' intention to launch a military operation in the city of Rafah, south of Gaza."

The statement noted, "Egypt called for the necessity of uniting all international and regional efforts to prevent the targeting of the Palestinians in the city, which now hosts approximately 1.4 million Palestinians who were displaced there, as it is the last safe area in Gaza Strip."

Egypt once again called on influential international powers to intensify their pressure on the Israeli occupation government to respond to these efforts to stop the war on Gaza and avoid taking measures that would further complicate the situation and harm the interests of everyone without exception.

The statement added, "Egypt continues to make contacts with various international and regional parties in order to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, enforce the truce, and exchange prisoners and detainees between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

Egypt considers the Israeli occupation military operation on the Palestinian city of Rafah and its continued pursuit of the policy of obstructing access of humanitarian aid amounted to "an actual contribution to implementing the policy of displacing the Palestinian people and liquidating their cause."

Egypt stressed in its statement that this behavior by the Israeli occupation forces constitutes a "clear violation of the provisions of international law, international humanitarian law, and the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly." (end)

