Kuwait Parliament Speaker Condoles UAE Counterpart Following Terror Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun sent cable of condolences on Sunday to his counterpart in the UAE Saqr Ghobash following a terror attack that afflicted Emirati military personnel in Somalia resulting in their martyrdom.

In his cable, Al-Sadoun conveyed his deepest sorrows and grief over the tragic attack.

Earlier, UAE Ministry of Defense reported that three Emiratis and one Bahraini soldier were killed in Somalia after a terror attack. (end)

aa







MENAFN11022024000071011013ID1107838779