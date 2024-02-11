Kuwait Parliament Speaker Condoles UAE Counterpart Following Terror Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun sent cable of condolences on Sunday to his counterpart in the UAE Saqr Ghobash following a terror attack that afflicted Emirati military personnel in Somalia resulting in their martyrdom.
In his cable, Al-Sadoun conveyed his deepest sorrows and grief over the tragic attack.
Earlier, UAE Ministry of Defense reported that three Emiratis and one Bahraini soldier were killed in Somalia after a terror attack. (end)
