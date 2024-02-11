Injuries Among Israeli Occupation Army Personnel Grow To 2,855 Since Oct 7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 11 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation army revealed on Sunday that the number of wounded among its personnel has grown to 2,855 since October 7.The injured included 1,679 minor, 744 moderate, and 432 serious injuries, according to the Israeli Ministry of Defense website.The Israeli occupation army also announced that two of its officers and a soldier were seriously injured during battles with the resistance in the southern Gaza Strip. According to Israeli sources, one of the two officers works in the occupation army's engineering battalion, while the other officer and soldier work in the paratroopers unit.