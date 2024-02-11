Expelling Palestinians From Rafah Means Denying Them Health Care, Says WHO

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Feb. 11 (Petra) -- The World Health Organization's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his grave concern about reports that Israel intended to expel Palestinians from Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, in order to intensify its military offensive.In a statement issued on Sunday, Ghebreyesus said that this plan would have disastrous effects on more than 1.4 million people who are left with nowhere to go and nowhere to get medical attention.He pointed out that hospitals outside of Rafah either don't operate at all or just offer the barest minimum of services, demanding a cessfire.