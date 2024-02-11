Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians, Their Properties In Hebron, Jericho, Nablus

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb. 11 (Petra) -- Armed settlers carried out attacks in areas of the West Bank on Sunday, targeting a number of Palestinians, their homes, and their cars.Settlers demolished homes and destroyed agricultural facilities in the Masafer Yatta area, south of the city of Hebron in the southernly occupied West Bank.Rateb al-Jabour, coordinator of the Popular Committee Against the Wall and Settlement in the South of the West Bank, said that the settlers demolished homes, destroyed a cave, a water well, and sheep pens in the Shugb Fursa area, chased shepherds in Wadi al-Jawaya, and prevented them from reaching pastures and fields at gunpoint.Settlers also attacked the Arab al-Malaihat community near the Mu'arjat road west of the city of Jericho.Hassan Malaihat, the general supervisor of the Beduin Defense Organization, said that armed settlers stormed the community, chased the Palestinians, and terrorized them.Settlers also attacked Palestinian vehicles northwest of the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank on Sunday.The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a statement that the settlers attacked the vehicles at the junction of the village of Bazzaria northwest of Nablus, throwing stones at them and damaging several of them.