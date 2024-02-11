Yarmouk University President, Turkish Pamukkale University VP Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Feb. 11 (Petra) -- Yarmouk University President Islam Massad met on Sunday with Turkish Pamukkale University Vice President Durmus Akalin on ways to enhance academic and research cooperation between the two universities and potentially sign a cooperation agreement for the exchange of students and faculty members between the two universities under the European Erasmus+ program.During the meeting, Massad stressed the university's keenness to strengthen its scientific, academic, and research cooperation with various Turkish universities, especially since the Jordanian-Turkish Higher Education Forum, which was recently held, agreed to increase the share of student and faculty exchange between Jordanian and Turkish universities, which will have a positive impact on the educational and research processes in both countries.He added that signing the agreement with Pamukkale University will provide an opportunity for Yarmouk University's students from different disciplines to visit Pamukkale University, which will positively impact their knowledge and experience on the one hand and broaden their horizons and enhance their culture on the other hand.For his part, Akalin said that the signing of this agreement aims to frame cooperation between the two sides in the field of student exchange in various disciplines.He gave a briefing on the history of Pamukkale University, which was established in 1992 and offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in different fields. The university constantly strives to achieve its mission of being a university with a strong institutional identity that carries out education, research, development, and social development operations according to the labor market requirements.The cooperation agreement stipulates the exchange of students between Yarmouk University and Pamukkale University in various engineering disciplines, medicine, nursing, arts, political science, English language, chemistry, life sciences, physics, Islamic studies, law, and business school disciplines.