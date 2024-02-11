Gov't Endorses Slew Of Decisions, 2Nd, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The Cabinet also decided to approve the recommendation of the Steering Committee for the Implementation of the Human Resources Component in the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap, which includes approving the mandating reasons for the Draft Regulation of the Administrative Organization of the Department of Land and Survey (DLS) for 2024.The draft regulation aims to enable the DLS to carry out the tasks and powers stipulated in the legislation in force, including the Real Estate Law.The government also decided to approve the mandating reasons for the Draft Regulation amending the regulation of projects for the Exploitation of Oil, Shale Oil, Coal, and Strategic Minerals for 2024 in order to achieve legislative harmony and integration with the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission Law No. (8) of 2017 and the Natural Resources Law No. (19) of 2018, to regulate some aspects related to licensing companies wishing to work in this field, and to encourage investment in it.Additionally, the Council of Ministers was briefed on the weekly report submitted by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yousef Al-Shamali, on the measures taken to monitor the markets.Al-Shamali explained that during the first week of February, 112 inspection rounds were conducted, during which 1958 commercial establishments were visited, resulting in the issuance of 107 violations.He also pointed out that through monitoring the prices of 90 basic commodities during the first week of February, 70 of them remained stable, 10 decreased, and 10 increased by percentages ranging between 3-5%.He added that the Civil Service Consumer Corporation (JCSCC) and the Military Consumer Establishment (MCE) are committed to sell at current prices until after the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in accordance with the previous decision of the Council of Ministers in this regard.Al-Shamali reiterated that the Kingdom's stock of basic goods is safe and sufficient for safe periods, and that shipping movement is proceeding regularly and as usual.