Will Powell Announces New Racing Partnership With Road And Track Performance Specialists, Avon Tuning

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Will Powell, Touring car driver in the 2024 TCR UK Championship has announced a new partnership with Avon Tuning, road and track performance specialists

London, UK , Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Will Powell Announces New Racing Partnership





Touring car driver Will Powell has announced a new partnership with renowned road and track performance specialists Avon Tuning .

Powell returns to the UK TCR championship where he will drive a Honda Civic Type R FK7 TCR run under the Sport77 team banner in a full-season campaign.

Avon Tuning branding, merchandise and products will feature prominently on Powell's car TCR Honda at all race weekends through the season. In addition, he will support research and development of new engine maps and ECU products, particularly for fast Honda road cars.

Avon Tuning is an ECU Remapping and Performance Tuning company based in the South West of England with an international network of Authorised Agents. Originally founded in 2010 they have since grown into a strong team of over 10 dedicated professionals all with a passion for Tuning.

The association between Will Powell and Avon Tuning started in 2023 but this new deal significantly strengthen the ties between race and road.

Alongside this, Powell's motor racing business Sport77 will become an agent for Avon Tuning products offering services to road car customers for the first time. A calendar of exclusive track day opportunities with driver coaching, engineering expertise and guidance has also been announced.

The new team Sport77 , has joined forces with JAS Motorsport , the authorised agent for supplying the Honda Civic Type R TCR machines since the TCR category began in 2015, who are integral partners in the new operation.

Commenting on the renewed partnership, racing driver Will Powell said: "It's a mega exciting and meaningful partnership with a loyal and fast-growing brand that has aligning values with our own. I can't wait to get the season started."





The TCR season starts at the close action circuit Brands Hatch on 13-14 April 2024 with full live coverage available on co and YouTube.



About Will Powell:

About Avon Tuning:

Media Contact:

...

Instagram: @willpowellracing

********

Source company: Sport77

Attachment

Touring car driver Will Powell announces new partnership with Avon Tuning