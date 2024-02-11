UK's King Charles III Sends Message Of Thanks For Support After Revealing He Has Cancer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

London, Britain: King Charles III has expressed his thanks for the messages of support he has received since he revealed last week that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement issued late Saturday, the monarch said that such thoughts are "the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world," he said in a statement.

"My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

The British monarch has been recuperating at his Sandringham estate in eastern England following his first treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis on Monday.