Deputy Amir Sends Condolences To President Of UAE

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to his brother President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the martyrdom of a number of members of the UAE Armed Forces in the city of Mogadishu in the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.

