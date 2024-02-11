Amir Holds Phone Call With President Of UAE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a telephone conversation with his brother, President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which HH the Amir expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of a number of members of the UAE Armed Forces in the city of Mogadishu in the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

For his part, HH the President of the UAE expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for his condolences, and for the solidarity and sympathy he expressed.