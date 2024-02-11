World Bank Group President Visits Gov't Services Center In Al-Muqabalain

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 11 (Petra) - World Bank Group President Ajay Banga visited the Government Services Center in the Al-Muqabalain area on Sunday to examine the center's range of distinguished services.The group president was received by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandeh and the ministry's team, according to a ministry statement.The visit is part of the joint efforts to enhance cooperation and continuous development to provide distinguished government services to citizens and improve the quality of public services.The visit embodies the shared commitment between the government and international institutions such as the World Bank Group to achieve tangible progress in modernizing the public sector and enhancing the services provided to citizens, in line with the roadmap for modernizing the public sector and promoting transparency and efficiency in the delivery of government services.