Jordan, Palestine's Social Development Ministers Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 11 (Petra) -- Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa and the Palestinian Social Development Minister, Ahmed Majdalani, discussed on Sunday efforts to hold a Palestinian Child Conference and cooperation.Bani Mustafa stressed the "importance" of holding the Palestinian Child Conference scheduled to take place in Amman later this year.She discussed the royal efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and support Palestinians in the besieged enclave and the occupied West Bank, noting Jordan's relief efforts and humanitarian aid to Palestinian Gazans.She expressed appreciation for the position of the State of Palestine in proceeding to ratify the statute of the Arab Centre for Social Policy and the Eradication of Poverty, which the Kingdom hosts.For his part, Majdalani praised the Kingdom for its support against the Israeli war on Gaza, noting the "strong" ties between the two countries.